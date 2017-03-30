Arts & Music briefly

Celtic bagpiper Carlos Nunez and his band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Kirkham Auditorium at Brigham Young University-Idaho. According to a BYU-Idaho release, Nunez hails from Galicia, a Celtic region in northwest Spain and he is considered one of the preeminent artists on the Celtic and world music scene.

