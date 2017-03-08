Anti-Motorcyclist Profiling Bill Spar...

Anti-Motorcyclist Profiling Bill Sparks Wider Debate at Idaho Statehouse

A bill currently making its way through the Idaho Legislature that would protect motorcyclists from profiling by law enforcement has inspired a broader debate from one Treasure Valley lawmaker. Rep. John McCrostie used discussion of House Bill 123 as an opportunity to advocate for anti-profiling legislation for more Idahoans-particularly the LGBTQ community-but was cautioned by Republican leadership to stay on topic.

