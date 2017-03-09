8-year-old boy says 'angels' helped h...

8-year-old boy says 'angels' helped him save his father's life

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

His father was airlifted to hospital and miraculously escaped with 13 broken ribs. Stephen was allowed home just two days later with no major internal damage Thanks to what he describes as "angels", an 8-year-old Idaho boy was able to jack up a auto and rescue his father after the vehicle fell on him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Feb 13 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb 10 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb '17 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan '17 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 279,430,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC