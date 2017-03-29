3/29/17 OT : Tornadopocalypse
The Idaho Batholith underlies most of Boise National Forest, forming the forest's Boise , Salmon River , and West mountain ranges; the forest reaches a maximum elevation of 9,730 feet on Steel Mountain . Common land cover includes sagebrush steppe and spruce-fir forests ; there are 9,600 miles of streams and rivers and 15,400 acres of lakes and reservoirs.
