$10M Medicaid gap bill reintroduced in the Idaho Senate
Earlier this week, Rep. Fred Wood pulled back a $10 million plan to provide primary care to Idahoans who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid and too little to qualify for health insurance premium subsidies. The key House Health and Welfare chairman said at the time he didn't have the support to get it out of the House.
