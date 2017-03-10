$10M Medicaid gap bill dies in Idaho Senate
The Idaho Senate has killed a $10 million plan to provide basic health services to the state's neediest population. The proposal would have provided primary care to an estimated 15,000 chronically ill Idahoans who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid and too little to qualify for health insurance premium subsidies.
