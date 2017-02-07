You can't wish away US Constitution

When the Idaho Legislature takes time away from peddling laws to criminalize abortion and make immigrants and gays second-class citizens, its other favorite annual crusade is pushing for nullification. This year's unconstitutional effort, House Bill 65, is being spearheaded by Rep. Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins, who is no stranger to the process, even if ignorant in its constitutionality.

