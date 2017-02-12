Why is the State of Texas Collecting Millions in Labor Union Dues?
You may be surprised to learn that from 2005-2015, the State of Texas has actively collected over $49 million in dues on behalf of politically active labor unions. And that does not even include data from school district, cities, and counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|6 hr
|davy
|4
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb 10
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb 5
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC