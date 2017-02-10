Wasden to lawmakers at JFAC hearing: ...

Wasden to lawmakers at JFAC hearing: 'There are reasons why I do what I do'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden says his office "represents an excellent value for the state," returning $1.53 to the state for every taxpayer dollar appropriated to it. "Fiscal year 2016 was a successful year for my office," he told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning, with $34.7 million returned to the state for a $22.7 million investment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards 16 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb 5 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan 24 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,283 • Total comments across all topics: 278,755,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC