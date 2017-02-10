Wasden to lawmakers at JFAC hearing: 'There are reasons why I do what I do'

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden says his office "represents an excellent value for the state," returning $1.53 to the state for every taxpayer dollar appropriated to it. "Fiscal year 2016 was a successful year for my office," he told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning, with $34.7 million returned to the state for a $22.7 million investment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.