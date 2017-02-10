Wasden to lawmakers at JFAC hearing: 'There are reasons why I do what I do'
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden says his office "represents an excellent value for the state," returning $1.53 to the state for every taxpayer dollar appropriated to it. "Fiscal year 2016 was a successful year for my office," he told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning, with $34.7 million returned to the state for a $22.7 million investment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb 5
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC