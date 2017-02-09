Warm winter weather brings flooding a...

Warm winter weather brings flooding across Idaho

Warm weather is melting historic snowfall, particularly in the Magic Valley, where a canal was partially breached overnight Thursday, flooding an area near Castleford and Buhl. Several families have been displaced.

