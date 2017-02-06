University lab supports many discipli...

University lab supports many disciplines, fields of study

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2017, AT 12:01 A.M. MST.- One group working in the IRIC labs at the University of Idaho on Jan. 30, 2017, is archeologists, including grad student Nathan May, cataloging the artifacts they found at the recent Old Fort Boise excavation in Boise. less FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2017, AT 12:01 A.M. MST.- One group working in the IRIC labs at the University of Idaho on Jan. 30, 2017, is archeologists, including grad student Nathan May, cataloging the ... more FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2017, AT 12:01 A.M. MST.- This photo taken Jan. 30, 2017, shows one of several bright but quiet spaces in the IRIC at the University of Idaho that are conducive to small group or solo study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Sun Just Think 13
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan 24 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,624,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC