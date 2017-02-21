Trump immigrant declarations spark fear in ag community
The Trump administration's rhetoric and proposals about deporting illegal immigrants by the millions aren't just sparking fears for undocumented Idahoans, they potentially pose a crippling blow to the state's agriculture industry and overall economy, agriculture leaders said Tuesday. "The economic vitality of rural Idaho stands on the shoulders of foreign-born laborers," said Bob Naerabout, executive director of Idaho Dairymen's Association, which estimates those workers make of more than 85 percent of the state's 8,300 dairy employees.
