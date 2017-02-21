Tom Perez wins hard-fought race for DNC race to become first Latino chairman
Tom Perez was elected Saturday as the first Latino chair of the Democratic National Committee, overcoming stiff opposition from the Bernie Sanders wing of the party and delivering a win for former President Barack Obama, who recruited him for the job. The race here turned into a nail-biter after Mr. Perez fell a single vote shy of winning on the first ballot - setting up a second ballot showdown with Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota, the preferred pick of progressives.
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb 13
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb 10
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb 5
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
