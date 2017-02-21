Tom Perez wins hard-fought race for D...

Tom Perez wins hard-fought race for DNC race to become first Latino chairman

4 hrs ago

Tom Perez was elected Saturday as the first Latino chair of the Democratic National Committee, overcoming stiff opposition from the Bernie Sanders wing of the party and delivering a win for former President Barack Obama, who recruited him for the job. The race here turned into a nail-biter after Mr. Perez fell a single vote shy of winning on the first ballot - setting up a second ballot showdown with Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota, the preferred pick of progressives.

