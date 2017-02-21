Tom Perez wins hard-fought race for DNC race to become first Latino chairman

Tom Perez was elected Saturday as the first Latino chair of the Democratic National Committee, overcoming stiff opposition from the Bernie Sanders wing of the party and delivering a win for former President Barack Obama, who recruited him for the job. The race here turned into a nail-biter after Mr. Perez fell a single vote shy of winning on the first ballot - setting up a second ballot showdown with Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota, the preferred pick of progressives.

