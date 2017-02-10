The Latest: Northern Idaho residents ...

The Latest: Northern Idaho residents warned to expect flood

Officials say an ice jam that was blocking the Weiser River and causing flooding near the Idaho-Oregon border has broken up, allowing the floodwaters to begin to recede. A flash flood damaged several homes and forced residents to flee to the tops of their cars and roofs to escape the icy waters Friday morning.

