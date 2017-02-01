'The Difference Between Caffeine and ...

'The Difference Between Caffeine and Cocaine:' Idaho Panel...

Following a robust hour-and-a-half of testimony Feb. 2 before the Idaho House State Affairs Committee, lawmakers voted 10-5 to move House Bill 28-outlawing the Idaho Lottery's electronic touch tab machines-to the House floor. Committee members, however, opted to forward the measure without a recommendation on how the full body should vote.

