Tax cut bill clears House
"Every individual in this state who pays income taxes gets a reduction out of this bill," said Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, the lead sponsor of the bill. The bill would exempt the first $750 of every Idahoan's taxable income from taxation, and it would reduce Idaho's top marginal income tax rate from 7.4 percent to 7.2 percent.
