Snowstorm that missed Spokane blankets parts of North Idaho - Tue, 28 Feb 2017 PST
A snow storm that missed Spokane and Coeur d'Alene last night covered parts of North Idaho, including Shoshone County in as much as a foot of snow. St. Maries, Idaho, received about 15 inches of snow in nine hours, prompting school closures at St. Maries Joint School District.
