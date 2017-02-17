Senate votes 34-1 for twice-amended b...

Senate votes 34-1 for twice-amended bill to let folks under 21 run for Idaho Legislature

It wasn't the original focus of the bill, but the Senate today voted 34-1 in favor of allowing 18-year-olds rather than just those 21 or older to run for the Idaho Legislature. The twice-amended bill, HB 12aa , originally was proposed by the Idaho Secretary of State's office in response to a court case that pointed out an inconsistency between Idaho's state law and the state Constitution as far as who is eligible to run for the Legislature.

