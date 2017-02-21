Senate bill would launch educational ...

Senate bill would launch educational efforts about avoiding common...

Bipartisan legislation backed by parents whose children suffered severe disabilities after being exposed to a common virus, CMV, in utero is headed for the full Senate. "Education will provide expectant mothers with information to help them significantly decrease the chances of their unborn children contracting the virus," Jessica Rachels of Sandpoint told the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Monday.

