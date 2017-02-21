Senate bill would launch educational efforts about avoiding common...
Bipartisan legislation backed by parents whose children suffered severe disabilities after being exposed to a common virus, CMV, in utero is headed for the full Senate. "Education will provide expectant mothers with information to help them significantly decrease the chances of their unborn children contracting the virus," Jessica Rachels of Sandpoint told the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb 13
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb 10
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb 5
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC