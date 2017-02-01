Repealing illegal laws in Idaho not a...

Repealing illegal laws in Idaho not always certain

A federal judge has ordered the Idaho Legislature to repeal unconstitutional laws before the end of this year's legislative session, but Idaho lawmakers aren't jumping to take on the challenge. The inaction is part of the ongoing hesitation of Idaho's Republican supermajority to remove unenforceable laws that are sprinkled in both the state's Constitution and laws.

