Rep. Scott proposes bill to protect sled-dog racing - Fri, 10 Feb 2017 PST
Idaho Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, addresses the House State Affairs Committee on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 BOISE - Idaho Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, persuaded a House committee on Friday to introduce her bill to clarify that sled dog racing is exempt from Idaho's ban on dog racing, which was imposed in 1996 amid concerns over reported abuse of greyhounds raced at a North Idaho dog track. Scott said she wanted to ensure that state law doesn't "make Idaho mushers felons."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb 5
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC