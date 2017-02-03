Remembering Marilyn Shuler: 'An absolute giant in the fight for human rights'

Idaho human rights icon Marilyn Shuler died Thursday at a Boise hospital; she was 77. Former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus issued this statement today: "Carol and I extend our deepest condolences to Marilyn's family and to her thousands and thousands of friends and admirers in Idaho and across the country. Idaho has lost its greatest champion for human rights and basic decency.

