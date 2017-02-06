Push to turn over federal lands to the states may be losing steam - Sun, 05 Feb 2017 PST
A Utah congressman's abrupt reversal on a proposal to sell 3.3 million acres of public land across the West is significant, and may be part of a shift in the Republican Party's thinking on federal land ownership, conservation groups say. U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz tweeted Wednesday evening that he was withdrawing the legislation, following outcries from hunters, anglers and other public lands advocates.
Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
