Proposal to Lower Idaho's Super-Majority Bond Threshold Headed for Statehouse Hearing
Idaho House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding introduced a measure Wednesday afternoon that should have school districts and elected officials across the state buzzing in the coming weeks. If approved, the measure would lower the threshold for local bond passage from 66.66 percent to 60 percent.
