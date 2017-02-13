Proposal to Close Illegal Fireworks Loophole Dies in Idaho Legislature
The issue literally exploded June 2016 when a fireworks-triggered blaze scorched more than 2,500 acres of the Boise Foothills, causing more than $350,000 in firefighting costs and untold damages to the landscape and wildlife. Earlier this morning, less than a year since the foothills fire, House Minority Leader Rep. Mat Erpelding stood before the Idaho House State Affairs Committee, with a proposal to fix the loophole which allows the sale of illegal fireworks in Idaho.
