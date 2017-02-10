Primary care bill targets Idaho's Med...

Primary care bill targets Idaho's Medicaid gap population

An Idaho House panel has introduced legislation that would create a new state program designed to provide basic health care to Idaho adults who currently don't have health insurance. The Spokesman-Review reports that House Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Fred Wood , a Republican from Burley, said Monday that his $10 million proposal would be funded by a state endowment fund.

