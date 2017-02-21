Pre-K hearing: 'The evidence is compe...

Pre-K hearing: 'The evidence is compelling'

Basin School District Superintendent John McFarlane discusses pre-K education with the Idaho Senate Education Committee at a well-attended, but rushed, informational hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. From a longtime judge to a kindergarten teacher from Kuna to the state's lieutenant governor, from a school superintendent from Idaho City to a bank chairman from Pocatello, an array of presenters told the Senate Education Committee this afternoon that the best thing Idaho could do for its kids, its workforce and its economy is to invest in early childhood education.

