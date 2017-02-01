Planned Parenthood: 'We're In the Fight of Our Lives'
The future of Planned Parenthood was a primary topic of concern at the Jan. 21 Women's March on Idaho which, filled the steps of the Idaho Statehouse and Boise City Hall. "We're in the fight of our lives," said Greer, the newly-promoted legal counsel for Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and Hawaii.
