Passing-speed bill draws some opposition, but clears House committee
It cleared committee, but Rep. Lance Clow's bill to allow passing vehicles to go 15 mph above the speed limit on two-lane Idaho highways drew some opposition in its House committee hearing today. Dave Carlson of AAA of Idaho said Idaho's basic speed rule already takes into account that it may be appropriate to speed up while passing.
