Panel tune out cops, OK license bill

Despite urging from multiple law enforcement representatives to reject it, the House Transportation Committee has voted 10-7 in favor of Rep. Ron Nate's bill to remove the requirement for a front license plate for any vehicle that wasn't manufactured with a spot for one. Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, commented that the measure, HB 110, could spark an interesting discussion on the floor of the House; Nate said he'd carry it there.

