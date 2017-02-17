New version of anti-sanctuary city bill introduced on party-line vote
Idaho Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, proposed a new version of his bill to ban sanctuary cities in Idaho today, and again, the House State Affairs Committee meeting room was filled along with an overflow room with people concerned about his proposal. There are currently no sanctuary cities in Idaho.
