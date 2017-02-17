Nation-Now 48 mins ago 1:01 p.m.Prisoners in Their Own Land: Remembering the internment of Japanesea

KING 5's Lori Matsukawa examines one of the dark chapters in U.S. history as Japanese Americans from the Pacific Northwest share their stories of being "prisoners in their own land." Seventy-five years ago, two months after Imperial Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which forced approximately 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry into government internment camps for years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.