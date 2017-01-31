More on Idaho

Go Public: A Day in the Life of An American School District GO PUBLIC: A Day in the Life of an American School District is a 90-minute video document of a single day in an urban public school district, from sun up to long after sundown. On May 8, 2012, 50 directors and their small camera crews followed 50 individuals who attend, support and work in the Pasadena Unified School District, a racially and economically diverse district with 28 public school campuses.

