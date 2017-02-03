More on Idaho

The Reformation: This Changed Everything Episode One introduces us to Martin Luther and describes the context of the 16th-century world into which he was born: a world of rampant disease where the threat of death was ever-present, and, in which the Church was the center of both religious and civic life. We learn how the Medieval Church ruled in tandem with kings and princes in a rigid feudal system, and how, in the eyes of many, this power led to the Church's moral and doctrinal corruption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.