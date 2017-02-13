More
Davis is a member of Fluor Idaho's senior management team, serving as its business services director, a museum news release said. Davis has worked at three U.S. Department of Energy sites where she has helped reduce indirect costs by more than $480 million and implemented cost saving strategies in pension and benefit management exceeding $780 million, the release said.
