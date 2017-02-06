Lawmakers vent spent fuel frustrations

The House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee held a hearing Monday on the question of spent nuclear fuel shipments. It was an opportunity for the Attorney General's Office to provide information on the 1995 Settlement Agreement's history - and for lawmakers to vent frustrations at the continued blockage of such shipments.

