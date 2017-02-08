Las Vegas trial starting for 6 in Bun...

Las Vegas trial starting for 6 in Bundy ranch standoff

Read more: WRAL.com

Prosecutors are expected to tell the U.S. District Court jury the six men deserve prison for what could amount to the rest of their lives for conspiring with Bundy in what their indictment characterizes as "a massive armed assault against federal law enforcement officers." Defense attorneys are expected to cast their clients as law-abiding citizens who protested government heavy-handedness and are now jailed for exercising their constitutional free speech and weapon rights.

