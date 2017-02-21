Labrador, in speech to Idaho House, says Trump is doing what he said...
Labrador, in speech to Idaho House, says Trump is doing what he said he'd do, reactions 'should concern us all' Idaho 1st District GOP Rep. Raul Labrador, in an unannounced appearance in the Idaho House today, declared that new President Trump is "actually doing the things that he said he was going to do." Labrador said, "People are reacting like this is something unusual or illegitimate, and that concerns me and I think it should concern you all as members of the Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Feb 13
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb 10
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb 5
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC