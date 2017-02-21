Labrador, in speech to Idaho House, s...

Labrador, in speech to Idaho House, says Trump is doing what he said...

Labrador, in speech to Idaho House, says Trump is doing what he said he'd do, reactions 'should concern us all' Idaho 1st District GOP Rep. Raul Labrador, in an unannounced appearance in the Idaho House today, declared that new President Trump is "actually doing the things that he said he was going to do." Labrador said, "People are reacting like this is something unusual or illegitimate, and that concerns me and I think it should concern you all as members of the Legislature.

