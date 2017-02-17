Jeers: Crapo, Risch try to hide facts
In his weekly Cheers & Jeers column, Opinion Editor Marty Trillhaase of the Lewiston Tribune gives JEERS ... to U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both R-Idaho: They don't want you to know how unpopular President Donald Trump's education secretary - Betsy DeVos - is with their constituents. So they're playing hide-the-ball with a fairly routine statistic.
