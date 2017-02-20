International Rescue Committee begins One Home Idaho
Expected to last four months throughout the Summer of 2017, the One Home Idaho campaign is an awareness movement started by the IRC intended to bring recognition to the beauty and cultural diversity refugees can offer. The campaign comes soon after the recent executive order regarding immigration that left a percentage of the American population contemplating the implications of the global refugee crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arbiter.
