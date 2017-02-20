International Rescue Committee begins...

International Rescue Committee begins One Home Idaho

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Arbiter

Expected to last four months throughout the Summer of 2017, the One Home Idaho campaign is an awareness movement started by the IRC intended to bring recognition to the beauty and cultural diversity refugees can offer. The campaign comes soon after the recent executive order regarding immigration that left a percentage of the American population contemplating the implications of the global refugee crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arbiter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... Feb 13 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb 10 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb 5 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan 24 Cath League of Du... 2
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 Nove01 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,744 • Total comments across all topics: 279,020,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC