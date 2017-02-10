Idaho's water supply outlook on track
Precipitation since the water year started on Oct. 1 varies across Idaho with the majority of the watershed basins at 96 percent to 170 percent of normal, according to the second water supply outlook report for the 2016 water year released Feb. 3 by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. "In January, the Salmon River was the dividing track for the jet stream and storm systems that brought well below-normal precipitation to the north and up to twice normal January amounts south of the river," said Ron Abramovich, water supply specialist with the Idaho NRCS.
