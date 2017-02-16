Idaho's boat inspection program faces big budget shortfall

This Idaho license plate, immersed in Lake Mead for nine months, emerged thickly encrusted with invasive quagga mussels; some have been scraped off to show the plate underneath. Sen. Shawn Keough, R-Sandpoint, has the plate on display in her Capitol office in Boise; she wants Idaho to avoid similar infestations in its waterways.

