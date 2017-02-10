Idaho Sen. Foreman says he thinks cli...

Idaho Sen. Foreman says he thinks climate change is a liberal 'scam'

Freshman Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, says he believes climate change is a liberal "scam" and "ridiculous nonsense." The Lewiston Tribune reports that Foreman, who sent an email late last week forcefully stating his views on the topic in response to an email from an Idaho mom concerned about legislative changes to school science standards, said there's "no substance" to concerns about global warming or human impact on the environment changing the earth's climate, even though the University of Idaho, in his district, is involved in major research on climate change.

