Idaho Panel Will Consider 'Convention of the States' Proposal to Amend U.S. Constitution
You win some, you lose some. On the same day Rep. Tom Loertscher went down to defeat in his effort to pass an anti-tribal gaming bill, he was successful in convincing the Idaho House State Affairs Committee to host a full public hearing on a controversial proposal to hold a "Convention of the States."
