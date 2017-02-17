Idaho militia group founder faces aggravated assault charge - Sun, 19 Feb 2017 PST

In this Jan. 9, 2016, file photo, Brandon Curtiss of the "Idaho 3%" group speaks to the media after arriving at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore. More than 30 members of the "Idaho 3%" group say they've resigned after Curtiss, the group's president, spent $2,900 in donations on personal items rather than using it to help four Idaho men facing charges from a 2014 armed standoff with government agents in Nevada.

