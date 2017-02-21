Idaho lawmakers OK emergency budget b...

Idaho lawmakers OK emergency budget bill for anti-mussel boat...

The crew at the Idaho boat inspection station on Interstate 90 east of Fourth of July Pass inspects a boat from Alberta for invasive species such as zebra mussels in 2012. Idaho lawmakers on Monday approved an emergency appropriation of $710,000 to expand the state's boat inspection stations to check for invasive quagga and zebra mussels.

