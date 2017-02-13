Idaho lawmakers introduce $10 million...

Idaho lawmakers introduce $10 million health-gap bill - Mon, 13 Feb 2017 PST

14 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

An Idaho House committee voted unanimously Monday to launch a new state Health Care Assistance Program, which would tap the state's Millennium Fund for $10 million next year to provide primary care and limited prescription coverage to some of the Idaho adults who fall into the state's health coverage gap. "Because of the finite funds available, this program will only cover a limited subgroup of adults and is not comprehensive care," Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, told the committee, which he chairs.

