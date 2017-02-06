Idaho human rights leader Marilyn Shuler dies at 77 - Fri, 03 Feb 2017 PST

Idaho human rights leader Marilyn Shu...

Idaho human rights leader Marilyn Shuler dies at 77

Marilyn Shuler, a longtime human rights leader and director of the Idaho Human Rights Commission for 20 years, died at a Boise hospital early Friday morning. She was 77. Her grandson, Johnny Shuler, said she died "surrounded by her two sons and their families in peace, good spirits and without pain," the Idaho Statesman reported.

