Idaho human rights leader Marilyn Shuler dies at 77 - Fri, 03 Feb 2017 PST
Marilyn Shuler, a longtime human rights leader and director of the Idaho Human Rights Commission for 20 years, died at a Boise hospital early Friday morning. She was 77. Her grandson, Johnny Shuler, said she died "surrounded by her two sons and their families in peace, good spirits and without pain," the Idaho Statesman reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Sun
|Just Think
|13
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC