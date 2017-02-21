Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke says stalker's false account...
Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke accused a former secretary of stalking him three years ago as his wife underwent cancer treatment and then attempting to extort money from him by concocting a story the two had an affair. The Idaho Attorney General's office referred the matter to the Idaho State Police for investigation, but no charges were filed.
