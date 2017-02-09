Idaho House rejects 'freedom bill' to do away with front license...

The Idaho House on Thursday rejected legislation to remove the requirement for a front license plate on cars that aren't manufactured with a spot or bracket for them, a measure that law enforcement in the state vociferously opposed. The bill, HB 110 , was killed on a 28-42 vote; law enforcement agencies said it would decrease officer safety and hurt their ability to identify vehicles to enforce laws on everything from speeding to vehicle theft to Amber Alerts.

