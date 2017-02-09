Idaho House rejects 'freedom bill' to...

Idaho House rejects 'freedom bill' to do away with front license...

The Idaho House on Thursday rejected legislation to remove the requirement for a front license plate on cars that aren't manufactured with a spot or bracket for them, a measure that law enforcement in the state vociferously opposed. The bill, HB 110 , was killed on a 28-42 vote; law enforcement agencies said it would decrease officer safety and hurt their ability to identify vehicles to enforce laws on everything from speeding to vehicle theft to Amber Alerts.

Chicago, IL

