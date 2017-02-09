Idaho House rejects 'freedom bill' to do away with front license...
The Idaho House on Thursday rejected legislation to remove the requirement for a front license plate on cars that aren't manufactured with a spot or bracket for them, a measure that law enforcement in the state vociferously opposed. The bill, HB 110 , was killed on a 28-42 vote; law enforcement agencies said it would decrease officer safety and hurt their ability to identify vehicles to enforce laws on everything from speeding to vehicle theft to Amber Alerts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb 5
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|Nove01
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC